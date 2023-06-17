Vegetable Cutting

Brandon Schilling, Candy Uskoski, and Jasmine Lillich performing the vegetable cutting.

 Will Lohre / Country Media, Inc.

he Clatskanie Food Hub has officially opened, and people in Clatskanie now have access to locally sourced food and products year-round.

A “vegetable cutting ceremony” was held at the Clatskanie Food Hub on June 8 to symbolize the grand opening of the new local grocery store. The food hub is a branch of the non-profit Clatskanie Food Market.

Food Hub Opens

Customers in the market space on opening day.
Celebration

Patrons celebrate the opening of the Clatskanie Food Hub during the festivities held the night of the grand opening.
