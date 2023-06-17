he Clatskanie Food Hub has officially opened, and people in Clatskanie now have access to locally sourced food and products year-round.
A “vegetable cutting ceremony” was held at the Clatskanie Food Hub on June 8 to symbolize the grand opening of the new local grocery store. The food hub is a branch of the non-profit Clatskanie Food Market.
More than 30 people awaited the market’s doors opening, and the ceremony preceded a night of celebration and festivities. Brandon Schilling and Jasmine Lillich, the driving forces behind the project, welcomed the waiting shoppers into the newly finished space.
When asked how she was feeling following the grand opening, Lillich said she was “exhausted, and exhilarated.”
“[We’re] so happy that so many people have showed up so far, and yeah, just encouraging everybody else to show up because we have a whole walk-in full of food,” Lillich said.
On opening day, shoppers had access to various locally supplied meats, vegetables, bread, beverages, and natural personal-use products like soaps and deodorants, among others. Shoppers explored the walk-in market component of the store before exploring the rest of the food hub space, which includes a large classroom and kitchen space.
The opening weekend was a resounding success, according to Lillich. The store sold $6,300 of local food to about 242 customers in their first four days after opening. The food hub runs on a consignment model that sees the product producers take 80 percent of the proceeds while the food hub receives 20 percent to support operating costs. Lillich said they have already filled some wholesale orders as well.
“We were able to supply a couple wholesale vegetable orders for Colvins, Flowers N Fluff, and Chef Courts food truck early this week,” Lillich said.
What’s in store
In the coming weeks and months, Lillich said they would closely monitor community and supplier feedback regarding which products consumers most want to see in the market and whether the hub is giving the customers what they need.
“In the next couple of weeks, we’re really hoping to get feedback from our customers on hours and days of the week and if this system works for them, and just working out all those kinks,” Lillich said. “Hearing feedback back from our producers, our farmers that we’re working with, as well as our shoppers. So we welcome that.”
This feedback loop will be a “reciprocal relationship” that will allow producers to cater to customers based on the products that are most in demand.
For the classroom component, Lillich said that the food hub has already hosted a free 6-part class series with the aid of local master gardeners to teach 37 class members to garden. Lillich said their next class will be an 8-week canning and food preservation course starting June 21.
People interested in classes can find them on the Clatskanie Farmers Market website.
Another priority in the hub for Lillich over the next year is building out the commercial kitchen space in the building, which she says will benefit around five businesses and allow the food hub to absorb the food waste from the market to make value-added products.
For those who need assistance purchasing products at the market, the Clatskanie Food Hub will provide different support avenues. Lillich said that in the coming months, they will accept EBT, SNAP, and “double up food bucks.” They currently accept FDNP checks. They are also working on a program to make funds available to low-income customers, supported by a $5,000 grant from the Oregon Food Bank and Oregon State University.
Acknowledging those who made it possible
Lillich also wanted to be sure to thank all of the people and organizations that have made what at times seemed impossible into reality. Lillich thanked the Clatskanie Farmers Market board for their support, the Ford Family Foundation and Columbia Pacific Economic Team for funding the project, and the Oregon Coast Visitor’s Association for providing the walk-in refrigerator.
The hub is volunteer run, but Lillich wanted to make sure that hub manager Candy Uskoski also got credit for her role in running the hub. Lillich also thanked the many local partners who helped get the building ready to open. John and Chris Lillich donated the building, and Steven Routon Architecture designed the floor plan. There were many others who Lillich wanted to thank as well.
“Paulson Printing for their generous sign donation! Tracy Prescott MacGregor for all her beautiful artwork on the fridges. And Craig Worsham III for painting the store for free,” Lillich said. “Our sister organizations North Coast Food Web and Foots Roots, for their guidance as well as the Oregon Community Food System Network.
And the Oregon Food Bank for a Local Food Promotion grant!”
Lillich and Schilling are excited about what the food hub will bring to the community and believe it will continue to add value to Clatskanie for years to come.
“People told us it couldn’t be done,” Lillich said. “A lot of people did, actually.”
“And there were many times that we actually believed them,” Schilling said. “But now we’re here.”
