One person escapes after a single wide mobile home went up in flames.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) crews and other first responders rushed to the burning home in the area of Columbia River Highway and Laurelwood in Rainier at 4:45 Friday morning, March 19.
As the emergency crews arrived they found the mobile home fully involved in flames and smoke, according to CRFR.
Multiple engine companies and water tenders were used to protect threatened structures around the building. CRFR responded to the scene with Engines 471 and 476, Water Tenders 471 and 476, Medic 476, Rescue 479 and Battalion 7.
In all, CRFR sent in eight career members, 2twovolunteers and a chief
The fire was confined to the mobile home and didn’t spread to the surrounding threatened structures.
As of late Friday, March 19, the cause of fire was still under investigation. The amount of damage was not immediately available.
