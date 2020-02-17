The Missoula Children's Theatre will hold an audition for the production of The Emperor's New Clothes from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at the Donavon Wooley PAC (CMHS Auditorium).
Those auditioning should arrive by 3:20 and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition, according to a release from the Children's Theatre organizers.
Among the roles to be cast are the Emperor, ManyPenny and the Money Council, the Royal Scholars Roxy and Red, Kings, Queens, Gem and the Royal Jewelers, Boots and the Royal Cobblers, Lid and the Royal Hatters, Stitch and the Royal Tailors, and the Royal Silkworms.
Students, grades kindergarten through 12th grade, are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week and to take on essential backstage responsibilities. All rehearsals will be closed to let actors work and refine the show with an element of surprise.
The Missoula Children's Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. MCT Tour Actor/Directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 3:30 to 8:30 each day.
The Emperor's New Clothes will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 and at 3 p.m. Saturday at at Clatskanie Middle/High School.
Join the Emperor, his friends and subjects, and the busy Silkworms when the Missoula Children's Theatre and more than 50 local students present an original musical adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen classic, The Emperor's New Clothes. Tickets are available at the door for $5 per person per show.
Clatskanie Arts Commission with support from Scout Lake Fund, Kiwanis of Clatskanie, PGE Beaver and Port Westward Plants is sponsoring the The Missoula Children's Theatre residency in Clatskanie.
The event is is scheduled to be a week-long residency starring 50-60 local school age children in a full-scale musical.
Read more about MCT at https://mctinc.org/about-mct/story-mct/
For more information, call Cathy Lambert 503-369-2559.
