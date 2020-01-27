The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is seeking public help in finding a missing St. Helens man.
According to a post at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies and CCSO’s Search and Rescue team began looking for 45-year-old Kenny Lee Landreth following a call that he was missing.
Landreth was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, in the area of Fullerton Road in Warren.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who lives or owns property in the area to check all outbuildings and vehicles, as well as walk their property to see if Landreth might be in the area.
If you have any information, call the Columbia County Sheriffs Office at 503-397-1521. Call 911 if you locate Landreth.
