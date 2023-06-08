Clatskanie Graduation 2022

Seniors, their families, school staff, and community members gathered inside CMHS for the 2022 graduation ceremony.

Clatskanie Middle/High School will host its graduation this weekend, and Saturday will mark the end of the high school careers for the 2023 Clatskanie senior class.

There are approximately 45 seniors in this year’s class, according to Principal Dr. Jeff Williamson. The graduation will be at Clatskanie Middle High School’s gymnasium at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10.

