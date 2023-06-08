Clatskanie Middle/High School will host its graduation this weekend, and Saturday will mark the end of the high school careers for the 2023 Clatskanie senior class.
There are approximately 45 seniors in this year’s class, according to Principal Dr. Jeff Williamson. The graduation will be at Clatskanie Middle High School’s gymnasium at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
The challenges
While graduation is always a landmark occasion, this year’s seniors have battled through much adversity to get to where they are now, with COVID being the largest challenge for many of these students, according to Williamson.
“The impact of COVID and the time from virtual to packet work has always played a major role into this senior class,” Williamson said. “This year’s the first year they really get to be true students again, with dances, field trips, and fun activities. So, it’s really been a nice year for them.”
Williamson said this year he had seen more of a return to normalcy for students this year, from seeing them socialize around the school to seeing students take more joy in their schooling and getting to experience young adulthood in a more ordinary sense after the irregularities of COVID.
For Williamson and the faculty of Clatskanie Middle High School, reaching the accomplishment of graduation is not the sole marker of success.
“We want them to remember that success isn’t necessarily measured by a major accomplishment but by how they impact the world around them, and how they see the world, and their vision and their future, and what they want,” Williamson said. “The lessons that we’ve learned here at the school are beyond the textbooks and exams, but we try to, as a community, try to teach them to be good citizens and carry that through for the rest of their lives.”
Williamson said that one of the highlights this year for seniors considering continuing their education through college has been that the school has brought students to different universities in the state, including Oregon State University.
The return of programs like this and the resurgence of sports have presented great opportunities for seniors to enjoy a year not dissimilar to those before the pandemic, Williamson said.
Magical moment
When asked what the highlight of graduation for Williamson is, he said that it’s getting to shake the hands of the students as they cross the stage.
“My essential moment is when you shake their hand at the end, and you know they’ve made it, and they’ve started the next chapter in their life,” Williamson said. “You see the joy of their family and their friends all together to congratulate them. All that accumulation of all the work of everyone, from parents to family members, the school, the community, all of us coming together for their success that day.”
After a long four years, the class of 2023 will take the next step in their lives, and Williamson said he and his staff could not be prouder of the way each of the seniors have faced up to the challenges of those four years.
“I’m very proud of this class; they’ve worked very hard, they’ve been resilient, they’ve really done a great job,” Williamson said. “We’ve all persevered through COVID, but they really did. They were impacted. Now they see that their future is there, and we prepared them for their future, that next step.”
Follow Clatskanie’s graduation at thechiefonline.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
