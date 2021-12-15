Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley has made it a personal mission to lower prescription drug prices in the United States.
As the Senate debates Pres. Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Plan, Merkley said that plan could be the answer he has been looking for.
Merkley said something must be done to lower what Americans pay for prescription medication.
“Here is America, we pay more than folks in other developed countries,” Merkley said. “We should get the best prices in drugs, but that’s not the way it works because our laws are weak. This is a real tragedy for American people who have to decide if they want to pay the rent or get their drugs.”
Merely said the average American spends $1,200 a year on prescription medication, far more than anywhere else in the world. He said he hears from concerned Oregonians frequently, telling the story of an elderly woman who pays more than half her fixed income on medications each month.
“These are the reasons I introduced the End Price Gouging for Medications Act,” Merkley said. “But the drug lobby is very powerful, and I haven’t had the opportunity to move this in the Senate.”
But the Build Back Better proposal has some key elements Merkley supports. One would cap at $2,000 what seniors will have to pay out of pocket annually. The second, would limit the charge for insulin to no more than $35 a month. A third, would allow Medicare to start negotiating drug prices with providers.
“This is the first step, the first foot in the door to have America lower the price of prescription drugs,” Merkley said.
One person who would be thrilled if the legislation passed is Jessica Schockmel, an Oregonian and a mom with type-1 diabetes. She said affording her medication, which simply keeps her alive, has been a constant struggle.
“Until a cure is found, insulin is the only treatment for type-1 diabetes,” Schockmel said. “It is as vital to me as water is to others.”
Schockmel has lived with insulin since she was 10, and admits there have been times buying her medication has required her family to miss out elsewhere. She has also cut back on her medication at times, used expired medication and taken other steps to save money.
“We had a hard time eating rather than buying a bottle of insulin that was only for me,” she said. “Through the years, I have begged, borrowed, used expired insulin and reused materials.”
Schockmel said in January, a three-month supply of insulin cost her $1,600.
“I’m a real person who has struggled for years not only with an illness, but struggled to raise a family,” Schockmel said. “This isn’t a political issue, this is an issue for America. Diabetes doesn’t care which side of aisle you’re on.”
Gil Muñoz, CEO of Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center, also said the steps in Build Back Better would make a big difference.
“The new legislation would ensure no one has to choose between buying medicine, putting food on the table or paying rent,” he said.
Yvonne Smith, full-time faculty in gerontology at Clackamas Community College and a member of the AARP Oregon Executive Council, said the move would especially benefit seniors, who often have the hardest time paying for expensive medicine.
“I’ve seen families go bankrupt trying to cover the cost of medicine,” Smith said. “It’s important we keep the prescription drug deal in the Build Back Better Act.”
Merkley conducted a media briefing with the Smith, Muñoz and Schockmel last week and closed the session by saying something must be done.
“People are not a profit margin,” Merkley said. “They are human beings. We have the answer, we have the bill. All the cases of people not taking drugs, cutting drugs, they wouldn’t have to do if they were in a fair country.”
Merkley said the Senate has found agreement on many of the key issues in Build Back Better, and he is hopeful it can be approved by the Senate before Christmas.
In Oregon, the Prescription Drug Price Transparency Act (ORS 646A.689) directs the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services to establish a transparency program to accept reports and disclose certain information from prescription drug manufacturers, health insurance carriers, and consumers on drug prices.
The goal of the program is to provide accountability for prescription drug pricing through the notice and disclosure of specific drug costs and price information from pharmaceutical manufacturers, health insurers, and consumers.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
