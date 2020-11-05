A memorial fund has been established for long-time Clatskanie resident Phil White who passed away unexpectedly earlier this year.
White was a mentor, friend, leader, and coach within the Clatskanie Community for 20 plus years, according to White’s Portland General Electric (PGE) co-worker Brianna Yankus.
“To honor him we teamed up with his family and the Clatskanie Foundation to create a fund in his name,” Yankus said. “The Phil White Memorial Fund will help support student athletes and the sports programs Phil was integral to for generations to come.”
Yankus worked alongside White at the PGE Beaver Generating Facility and said White also managed a water district in the community, but his passion resided in coaching and mentoring young athletes in the City of Clatskanie.
During his years in Clatskanie White coached little league, youth soccer, youth wrestling, and was the head coach of the high school wrestling team for many years.
“The athletes he coached currently range in ages from six years old to well in their 30’s,” Yankus said. “Sadly, Phil will not be able to directly mentor future Clatskanie athletes but we can help them continue to learn the same valuable lessons he taught through supporting the programs he believed in.”
Yankus said during the five years that she worked with White at PGE, she was touched by his devotion to others.
“No mater what you were doing, if you needed help, he would stop what he was doing and teach you,” she said. “His whole spirit revolved around helping and teaching others. He wanted to see everybody achieve their best and succeed and it always made him feel proud when he saw others excel in whatever they were pursuing. We will miss him.”
Yankus said White would always set aside time to coach.
“Even with all his other responsibilities he would always take time to coach young athletics,” she said. So, through this memorial, we wanted to make sure the funds donated would go to remember that effort.”
Skyler Engen, a long-time friend of White’s, also a co-worker at PGE and a parent of student’s that White coached, said he remembers White’s ability to connect with the children he coached.
“He had a way of connecting with children you rarely see,” Engen said. “He yelled at the kids, expected their best effort (mind you they were 5 and 6), but our team knew how to play the game, they all loved and respected him.”
Egan said White had a way of making sure every kid scored a goal.
“But never altering the game in their favor,” Egan said. “They were taught to play the game like it was supposed to be played, and by doing so, everyone was able to be successful.”
Yankus said $5,900 has been collected for the memorial fund as of Nov. 4. A portion of the funds will go as scholarships to students pursuing a secondary education and a portion will be used to held establish a dedicated high school wrestling facility.
The Phil White Memorial Fund is managed by the Clatskanie Foundation and the money will go to student athletes in the Clatskanie community. To make a donation, write a check to the Clatskanie Foundation. In the ‘for’ or memo field of the check, write in Phil White Memorial Fund.
Checks can be mailed to:
- The Clatskanie Foundation
- C/O Phil White Memorial Fund
- PO Box 243
- Clatskanie, OR 97016
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.