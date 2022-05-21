A Memorial Day breakfast and community service are scheduled to mark Memorial Day 2022 and to recognize veterans in Clatskanie.
The breakfast will be served between 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at the American Legion Hall, 596 NE 5th Street.
“We are trying to keep the cost as low as possible and are estimating the cost per person to be about $7 or $8,” Organizer Jerry Simmons said. “All the money made will be split between the Kiwanis, VFW and the American Legion. Any money left over from the cost of the breakfast will be put towards the Clatskanie Veterans Memorial.”
The Clatskanie Veterans Memorial Ceremony will be conducted at 11 a.m. at Copes Park.
“We will read two columns, 54 names, of veterans who joined the service in Clatskanie or ones that moved here and have passed away here,” he said. “We have not been able to read the names over the past two years due to the pandemic.”
Simmons said the ceremony is an important community connection.
“It remembers the sacrifices that our citizens and our veterans have made.,” he said. “Less than 10 percent of the citizens in the United States are veterans. They have done an awful lot for this country.”
Simmons served 20 years in Marine Corps and the Marine Corps reserves.
Small flags
Days before each Memorial Day, students and staff at Piercing Arrow Private School place small American flags and gold painted boots along Highway 30 and at the Clatskanie Veterans Memorial at Copes Park.
Clatskanie resident Lori Sherman has led the project over the past several years.
“I believe that this project is necessary each Memorial Day to honor the ones that fought to give me my freedoms,” she said. “To honor means to regard or treat (someone) with admiration and respect. This is an inward attitude shown with an outward expression the best way I know how. My father, Harold Bowles Jr. and husband, Steven C. Sherman have both served this country along with so many more. The servicemen and women who have lost their lives in the wars, I admire their courage and respect their bravery.”
Gold painted boots
The boots and flags are collected and purchased from other veterans’ posts and citizens in surrounding areas. Piercing Arrow Private School and private donations help purchase items needed but accept tax deductible donations as well, according to Sherman.
The school students and staff spend time throughout the year getting the flags and boots ready for display.
“This includes painting some boots gold,” Sherman said. “The Killed in Action (KIA) veteran boots are painted gold. I decided to paint them gold to represent the Gold Star Mothers of the veteran. It’s a distinction that no mother wants, but it’s one they wear proudly.
The American Gold Star Mothers, Inc., is a private nonprofit organization of the American mothers who lost sons or daughters in service of the United States Armed Forces.
Sherman said the students place names on flags and laminate them. The flags are arranged in alphabetical order by last names along Highway 30 in Clatskanie.
“This was my daughter, Whitney Horness’s idea,” Sherman said. “Because she keeps this project very organized and wanted the students to be able to execute it each year with now over 2,100 plus flags.”
If you would like a flag for a military member deceased or living, contact Sherman at 360-431-7910. Flags are displayed on Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day.
The Chief will present a special Memorial Day section in the May 27 print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.