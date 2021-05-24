COVID-19, like last year, has placed most Memorial Day plans on hold, but throughout Columbia County, cities and their veterans are trying to maintain the spirit of the holiday.
Clatskanie
In Clatskanie plans to hold a memorial ceremony will be held at the Clatskanie Veterans Memorial on May 31 at 11 a.m., and the city’s veterans will put flags out on May 29 and May 30 at 9 a.m. Volunteers are welcome to attend and help veterans place the flags.
Students from Piercing Arrow Private School will place small flags at the Memorial Wall and line Highway 30 with gold painted boots to honor veterans who gave their lives in the line of duty.
Rainier
Rainier’s VFW typically holds a service on Memorial Day at the Woodbine Cemetery. However, COVID-19 has made that a bit difficult, Rainier VFW Commander William Nowling said. Even with restrictions lifting, “it’s too late to even attempt a celebration,” he said. The local VFW post will place flags by the cemetery, if residents want to drive by or hold their own personal services at the cemetery. Some local businesses will also accept donations to the VFW’s Poppy Donation Drive—starting the weekend before Memorial Day.
Some of Rainier’s businesses will be accepting donations on behalf of the VFW, Nowling said. To donate, you can contact the local VFW directly at (503) 556-6758 or you can ask businesses if they are participating in the drive.
Columbia City
In Columbia City, Memorial Day celebrations will mostly be up to citizens to plan.
“Unfortunately, we had to cancel our Memorial Day Celebration that we hold in our Veterans Park every year,” City Administrator Michael S. McGlothlin told The Chronicle. “We are having our flags, service branch and American flags, put out the day before Memorial Day, and I am encouraging our citizens to visit the park to honor our veterans.”
St. Helens
In St. Helens, the city is known to hold a Veteran’s Day event in McCormick Park each year—which residents, fingers crossed, can look forward to in November. The city doesn’t have any events on the calendar for Memorial Day.
Scappoose
Scappoose—like St. Helens—is holding off on a city-wide event this year, but the local VFW post is planning a donation drive.
“With the continuing restrictions and unpredictable schedule imposed by our state government, there has been no official plan for a Memorial Day gathering at any of our local monuments for the second year in a row. Be assured that the Memorials will have informal participation from the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Foreign Legion members, and anyone stopping by your local memorial will be greeted by a veteran,” local VFW member Tom Ford wrote in a letter to The Chronicle.
As has been the local custom for many years, said Ford, the VFW will be present at multiple public locations on May 21-22 offering the traditional "Red Poppy" pin and seeking small donations “to assist in the efforts the VFW provides for veterans all year around.”
“This past year many have experienced difficulties, such as sickness, economic hardships coupled with losses of family and friends due to this deadly virus,” Ford wrote. “On the holiday, Monday May 31st, pause a moment and reflect on the sacrifices made, and are still being made on behalf of the citizens of our nation by our relatives, friends, and neighbors.”
The Chief honors our veterans and current servicemen and women with a special section in the Friday May 28 print edition of The Chief.
