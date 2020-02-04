The Rainier Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the Rainier 3rd Annual Chamber Meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, hosted at ACT Development, at 103 West C. St. in Rainier.
A Taco Bar lunch with the fixings catered by Cornerstone Cafe will be featured.
This is the third year an annual meeting has been held to celebrate the Chamber accomplishments of the past year and to honor members with a variety of awards.
President Meagan Fawcett, of Columbia Pacific Food Bank Business Development, said she is looking forward to sharing 2020 goals for continued growth for the Rainier Chamber to benefit all members.
Port of Columbia County Executive Director Doug Hayes and Columbia County Economic Team Executive Director Chuck Daughtry are schedule to be the featured speakers. The two are set to discuss business development in Columbia County, with an emphasis on North Columbia County.
If you are interested in attending, go to the Facebook Event Page to RSVP. Don’t forget to bring business cards when you attend. For more details about the Rainier Chamber of Commerce, visit https://www.rainierchamberofcommerce.com/.
