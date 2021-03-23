Oregon Governor Kate Brown today ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset, March 27 she said to honor and remember the victims of the senseless acts of violence.
"Oregon stands with Colorado following this horrific tragedy," Brown said. “Dan and I send our condolences to the families and friends of the ten individuals who lost their lives. Together we mourn this tremendous loss, and we stand in solidarity with those fighting against unspeakable and senseless acts of violence."
A 21-year old suspect has been arrested by authorities following the shooting at a Boulder, Colo. grocery store that killed 10 people, including a police office.
It is the seventh mass shooting in the United States this year.
President Biden addressed the nation on Tuesday ordering all U.S. flags to be lowered at half-staff to honor the victims. Biden also called for congress to pass tougher gun control legislation.
Read President Biden's proclamation attach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.