As Oregon moves to lift its indoor mask mandate, Columbia County Public Health Director Michael Paul said the elimination of the universal indoor mask mandate is a result of decreases in new infections, and more importantly, severe disease.
"The overall statewide transmission rate continues to decline because of the combination of vaccinations and prior infections, which means there is a lower risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19," he said. "Even though we should expect new cases, hospital care will be available to those who need it, and we can restart, or safely continue in-person activities, such as school."
Paul said the new date to lift the indoor mask mandate as of March 12 is significant.
"It's a significant moment in the pandemic timeline, but it doesnt mean risk entirely disappears. Individuals and families will need to assess their risk based on their health status and transmission in our community,” Paul said. “Our local public health surveillance will continue to focus on our oldest citizens, people who are immunocompromised, and people with disabilities.”
Caution urged
According to Paul, the decision to remove masks doesn't eliminate concern about a new variant that evades the immunity provided by vaccination or previous infection.
“The expectation is that the recommendations could return if another variant with the potential to significantly disrupt our health care systems emerges,” he said.
People at increased risk, and those who live or visit with them, should continue to take precautions, according to Paul.
“Masks are still recommended for people over the age of 65, unvaccinated individuals, individuals with some chronic conditions, and immunocompromised individuals,” he said. “Many of those individuals live in local congregate care settings so mask requirements for employees and caregivers continue in those settings. We recommend that everyone have access to a high-quality mask in the event of another surge of cases.”
In addition to masks, Paul said individuals should stay informed about vaccination recommendations, as well as when and where to get testing and treatment.
Lesson learned
According to Paul, Columbia County Public Health has learned that the local response to such medical crisis depends on strong partnerships with local agencies, health care providers, schools and child care providers, community-serving organizations, and congregate settings.
“In order to reach the greatest number of residents, we need to keep those organizations updated with information about testing, vaccination, masks, treatment, and other recommendations,” Paul said. “Many of these agencies also have convenient locations so we partnered with them to provide access to vaccination, testing and distribution of resources. We can’t emphasize enough how enormously important these close, bidirectional partnerships are to our response.”
The response required resources that Columbia County Public Health Department did not have, according to Paul, which meant the health agency often had to reach out to other county departments and local agencies.
“We also received confirmation that we identified the right priorities in our pre-pandemic community health improvement plan,” he said. “The last two years showed us that we need more access to all types of health care. Not only did many of our residents have to travel too far, and wait too long, for testing and vaccination and other COVID-related care, many residents had to delay other important care appointments.”
School districts response
Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz said her district will have masks as an optional choice beginning March 12.
"Our community and our staff filled out a survey and 91% of staff and 88% of the community responding agreed to allow masks to be optional in the school," she said. "So, we are leaving it up to family and students to decide if they want to continue wearing the masks or not. We don't think we will have any push back from our kids. It's going to be up to the parent. Our teachers are not going to be the mask police."
Hurowitz said while the pandemic has been challenging, the district and the community are taking away positive lessons.
"It has been a tough two years," she said. "We had so many people responded to the new learning by force. We have learned that the community really supports our schools and that our teachers want the best for kids. Even through the hard times, there has been a lot of positivity that has come from this. We made it through. Our community has supported us. We are eager to get back to normal, whatever that is."
The Chief has reached out to the Rainier School District for comments. We will post what we receive concerning what that district is doing about the new mask guidelines.
