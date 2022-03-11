Oregon's indoor mask mandate ends at 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 11.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said the action reflects a downtrend in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
Other state and federal pandemic health and safety requirements, such as those for health care settings, public transit, and other specialized settings, will remain in place for an unspecified period of time, according to the OHA.
Local school districts have issued new health and safety protocols following the mandate lift. Check with your local school district for the latest details.
The state’s indoor mask mandate was first instituted shortly after the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, followed by a brief remittance period in June. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s Office reinstated the mandate on Aug. 27, 2021 which was scheduled to remain in place until Feb. 8, 2022.
Health experts strongly recommend high-risk individuals continue wearing masks in indoor public settings after mask requirements are lifted, including people who are:
- Unvaccinated
- Immunocompromised
- At high risk of COVID-19 hospitalizations, including those with underlying health conditions and those 65 and older
- Living with people at high risk
Health officials also urges residents to remember that the virus is still among us and to respect the choices of individuals when it comes to mask-wearing.
"It's a significant moment in the pandemic timeline, but it doesn't mean risk entirely disappears," Columbia County Public Health Director Michael Paul said. "Individuals and families will need to assess their risk based on their health status and transmission in our community. Our local public health surveillance will continue to focus on our oldest citizens, people who are immunocompromised, and people with disabilities.”
“We appreciate the community’s patience throughout the pandemic and are pleased that starting Saturday, March 12, masks will be optional in most situations,” Clatsop Public Health Director Margo Lalich said. “We realize and respect that our community has diverse needs and that a healthy and safe environment may mean different things to different people. We encourage people to continue to be respectful of individual choices.”
People may wear masks because of compromised immunity, or they may live or care for someone who has fragile health and/or may not be eligible for vaccination, Clatsop Public Health said in a release.
"Businesses not covered by the continued mandate on healthcare and transportation will be able to set their own policies on masking for customers and employees, and can continue to require masks if they choose," the statement reads.
Reaction
The Oregon Moms Union has released a statement regarding the lifting of the indoor mask mandate.
“The Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education are finally ending their tight grip on mask policy,” Oregon Moms Union President and Co-Founder MacKensey Pulliam said. “Parents and students can finally begin to return to a sense of normalcy after two years of never ending uncertainty.
“While we have reason to celebrate this progress, we still have so much work to do. Our kids are facing 2 years of learning loss. Now more than ever, schools need to focus on reading, writing and math. And parents deserve to know what their students are being taught. We must continue to demand that parents' voices are heard!”
According to a release from Oregon Moms Union, the group was formed in early 2021 in the wake of COVID-19 school shutdowns and distance learning. The release states that the group seeks to empower parents to advocate for a student-first K-12 education system.
