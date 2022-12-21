The Rainier City Council continues to look for short and long-term alternatives for the Fox Creek flooding challenges.
During the December 5 city council meeting the Rainier Fox Creek Feasibility Study presentation was conducted.
Creek history
Sandrine Ganry from the Lake Oswego based water engineering firm West Yost said that parts of the culvert are owned by the city, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and private entities. The area has local businesses adjacent to it. Heavy rains and flooding in 2015 caused a sinkhole. An emergency repair was done on the culvert in 2016-17.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) gave authorization for it but also provided notice that it is a fish passage barrier. There was also flooding in 2019. An evaluation was conducted in 2020 and found that the culvert is undersized.
West Yost has developed three alternatives and five options. The first alternative is a hydraulic design approach. It may not need future fish passage requirements. The second alternative is preferred by state and federal agencies and the third alternative maximizes daylighting.
By the numbers
Alternative 1a is a large arch culvert with an open channel, with an estimated cost of around $6.5 million. Alternative 1b would cost $7 million but may not meet future fish passage requirements. Alternative 2a would cost $7.5 million and is likely to meet fish passage requirements. Alternative 2b would cost $8.9 million and likely meet fish passage requirements. Alternative 3 is an open channel that would cost $6.7 million. But it would impact Don Pedro’s and the estimated cost does not include the acquisition of that property, according to West Yost.
Ganry said the first alternatives have the lowest cost but are not the best for fish passage. The second alternatives are higher cost but better for permitting and maintenance and the third alternative would impact a local business. Alternatives 2a and 3 are recommended, according to Ganry.
The next steps will be to identify funding sources and grant applications, environmental and Geotech studies, coordinating with ODOT on Highway 30 and having discussions with local businesses about potential impacts to them. Alternative 2a has no impact to businesses and has an open channel in the middle.
City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said that an alternative had previously been described to him as “high-risk, high-maintenance.” Ganry said that is Alternatives 1a and 1b. Rainbier Mayor Jerry Cole expressed his preference for Alternative 2a. Cole said he disliked Alternative 3 because he doesn’t want to displace a business. Councilors Cooper and Budge both agreed with Cole.
Councilor Robert duPlessis said he likes the idea of having a pocket park around the open channel. Councilor Levi Richardson said he also doesn’t want to displace a business. Mark Barker asked what the lowest risk, lowest maintenance alternative would be. Ganry said that would be Alternatives 2 and 3.
Council action
Cooper moved to have the city move forward with Alternative 2a. That motion was seconded by Councilor Denise Watson. duPlessis asked if the culverts under Alternative 2a would be large enough to handle flood flows. Ganry said they would. There was a discussion about the easements under the vacant lot that would be daylighted under Alternative 2a.
Richardson asked how many there are. City Recorder Sarah Blodgett said there are four.
The council voted unanimously to approve the motion.
Follow this developing story at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
