Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Rainier City Council continues to look for short and long-term alternatives for the Fox Creek flooding challenges.

Fox Creek

In 2016 the City of Rainier brought in heavy equipment to repair a sinkhole along Fox Creek that heightened the risk of flooding.

During the December 5 city council meeting the Rainier Fox Creek Feasibility Study presentation was conducted.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are you doing to ease holiday stress?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.