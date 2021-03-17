Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman is taking his efforts to find $10 million to build a new city sewer plant straight to the U.S. Congress.
During a virtual congressional town hall held late Wednesday afternoon, March 17, by Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D), Hinkelman outlined the need for federal help for the new plant. Merkley listened to Hinkelman's hope.
Merkley opened the town hall by explaining portions of the local support included in the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion federal pandemic stimulus package. He also talked about his Senate Bill 1, For the People Act, which he introduced today to take on voter suppression, gerrymandering, and dark money.
During the town hall...
- A resident of Vernonia asked about improving rural broadband.
- Two folks asked about power generation—one re: spreading the public power model of the Bonneville Power Association nationwide, and one about the Simpson Plan to remove dams on the Snake River.
- The IBW Local 125 thanked Sen. Merkley for his efforts to expand renewable energy by creating good-paying, union jobs.
- A student asked about support for tourist towns hurt by the pandemic, and Sen. Merkley explained some of the aid in the American Rescue Plan.
- Columbia County Commissioner Heimuller asked about the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. The Columbia County town hall is his 438th as a U.S. Senator and his sixth town hall this year.
It is a $10 million challenge for Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman and the city council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.