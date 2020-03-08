You might see your neighbors or friends looking up on Monday, March 9. They likely would be looking for the next supermoon, which is set to appear in the sky at 10:48 a.m.
According to the Old Farmers Almanac, a supermoon appears larger than a typical full moon due to it being closer to Earth. Native Americans often named the full moons to track seasons.
The March full moon has been named “Full Worm Moon,” because earthworms appear as a sign of spring, “Full Crow Moon,” with crows cawing, signaling the beginning of spring and “Full Sap Moon,” signaling the flow of sugar maple tree sap, according to the website, House Beautiful.
The Old Farmers Almanac lists Full Moons for 2020:
Full Worm Moon will occur on March 9
Full Pink Moon on April 7
Full Flower Moon on May 7
Full Strawberry Moon on June 5
Full Buck Moon on July 5
Full Sturgeon Moon on Aug. 3
Full Corn Moon on Sept. 2
Full Harvest Moon on Oct. 1
Full Hunters Moon on Oct. 31
Full Beaver Moon on Nov. 30
Full Cold Moon on Dec. 29
If you snap a photo of the supermoon over Columbia County, send it to jruark@countrymedia.net and we will share your photo with our viewers.
