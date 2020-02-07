Forecasters say it’s likely the sky will clear you’ll be able to view the Full Snow Moon this weekend. The Full Snow Moon rises in the east sky on the night of Feb. 8 and peaks in the early hours of Feb. 9, according to the Old Farmers Almanac.
In ancient times, people across Europe and Native Americans used the Moon to track the seasons, according to the Old Farmers Almanac. The Snow Moon is named traditionally because of the hey snowfall in February.
The Old Farmers Almanac also lists other Full Moons for 2020:
- Full Worm Moon will occur on March 9
- Full Pink Moon on April 7
- Full Flower Moon on May 7
- Full Strawberry Moon on June 5
- Full Buck Moon on July 5
- Full Sturgeon Moon on Aug. 3
- Full Corn Moon on Sept. 2
- Full Harvest Moon on Oct. 1
- Full Hunters’s Moon on Oct. 31
- Full Beaver Moon on Nov. 30
- Full Cold Moon on Dec. 29
If you snap a photo of the Full Snow Moon over Columbia County, send it to jruark@countrymedia.net and we will share your photo with our viewers.
