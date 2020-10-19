Oregon Army National Guard soldiers of the from Bravo Company, 741 Brigade Engineer Battalion, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team were formally recognized during a demobilization ceremony on Oct. 17, in St. Helens, after a nine-month deployment to the United Arab Emirates.
The troops are from St. Helens, Scappoose, Rainier and surrounding areas. They arrived Thursday, Aug. 27 at the Portland International Airport greeted by family and friends. See attached story and photos of the soldiers arrival.
Members of Bravo Company, 741 Brigade Engineer Battalion are home in Oregon this morning, sa…
The troops were stationed in the Middle East for the past year serving as a security force element in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.
They were responsible for base defense operations and convoy security while integrated with the mobile artillery assets within the Central Command Area of Responsibility to assist in providing stability to the region," Company Commander Capt. Jake Allbright told The Chronicle in an interview in late August.
The local St. Helen’s unit is part of the second largest mobilization of Oregon National Guard members since World War II, according to the Oregon Military Department, which said the local soldiers are part of the historic 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team who draws its lineage from the 41st Infantry “Sunset” Division, for which the Sunset Highway is named in honor of.
They were mobilized during a community ceremony in October last year at St. Helens High School.
For more information, contact the Oregon Military Department at 503-990-9508.
