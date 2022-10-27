Port Westward

Port Westward is a deepwater port with existing dock facilities and direct access to the 43-foot navigation channel in the Columbia River. It is the center of a rezone debate.

If NEXT’s proposed deal were put to a vote in the Beaver Drainage District, it would fail.

October 21, 2022 (Port Westward, Ore.) - For months, Houston-based NEXT Renewables LLC has been pressuring the Board of Directors of the Beaver Drainage Improvement Company (BDIC) to sign a settlement agreement that would dramatically alter the operation, infrastructure, and water distribution in over 5,700 acres including prime, diked farmland at Port Westward for NEXT to build a major refinery and rail yard. Now locals have organized a petition showing the NEXT-backed settlement would fail if put to a vote.

