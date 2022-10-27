If NEXT’s proposed deal were put to a vote in the Beaver Drainage District, it would fail.
October 21, 2022 (Port Westward, Ore.) - For months, Houston-based NEXT Renewables LLC has been pressuring the Board of Directors of the Beaver Drainage Improvement Company (BDIC) to sign a settlement agreement that would dramatically alter the operation, infrastructure, and water distribution in over 5,700 acres including prime, diked farmland at Port Westward for NEXT to build a major refinery and rail yard. Now locals have organized a petition showing the NEXT-backed settlement would fail if put to a vote.
In March 2022, the BDIC appealed a removal-fill permit and mitigation scheme put forward by NEXT, citing concerns about impacts to flood protection levees and drainage systems that provide irrigation water to area farmers. In response, NEXT proposed a settlement agreement that is objectionable to many area residents. The deal would grant NEXT significant control over the BDIC’s operations, require the BDIC to drop its appeal and support NEXT, and open the door to changes that would alter significantly the wetlands, drainages, and agricultural character of the area.
In public meetings so far, most area residents have expressed deep skepticism about NEXT and the proposed deal.
“This feels like a hostile takeover by an untrustworthy out-of-state corporation, aided and abetted by our public Port. The community deserves a direct say in this. NEXT knows full well they wouldn’t get people to agree to sign off on altering the drainage district for a massive refinery and its pollution,” said Wendy Schmidt, a resident of the district. “We’ll fight for our community until NEXT goes home to Houston, and we’ll support the BDIC if they put this to a vote or drop the settlement altogether.”
Within a few days of the most recent October meeting, local residents organized a petition opposing NEXT’s proposed deal - and in support of the BDIC’s ongoing legal challenge of NEXT’s permit. NEXT’s proposed, sweeping changes should require a vote and approval by a two-thirds majority of the drainage district members (one vote for each acre). The rapidly-gathered petition shows that, if put to a vote of the families, farmers, and other residents within the Drainage District, the NEXT-backed deal would fail. Residents and families representing over 2,000 acres - more than one-third of the district - oppose NEXT’s proposal and support the BDIC’s legal challenge to NEXT’s removal-fill and mitigation plans. A clear majority of votes that are not controlled by NEXT or the Port would go against the deal.
“If it were put to the community, the NEXT deal would be voted down. It’s that simple,” said Jasmine Lillich and Brandon Schilling, local farmers who helped organized the petition. “NEXT does not have the support of the community. We hope the Board respects the will of the people who rely on them to operate the drainage infrastructure that supports the agricultural community here. They should scrap the deal altogether.”
Questions remain about whether the NEXT project can proceed as currently proposed. The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) is set to rule by the end of October on a legal appeal that could overturn Columbia County’s approval of a 400-car rail yard, viewed locally as a major bait-and-switch for a project that arrived at Port Westward promising little use of trains and a much smaller rail footprint. In September, Oregon DEQ denied a key Clean Water Act permit for the proposed refinery and rail yard, citing unresolved questions about the proposal’s impacts to water quality and potential runoff into area water resources. Additionally, the Army Corps of Engineers isn’t expected to release a draft environmental impact statement for the project until early 2023.
The proposed settlement isn’t NEXT’s first attempt to take greater control of the area. In 2021, Robert Russel, a NEXT investor who bought land in the district to increase NEXT’s influence in the area, attempted to gain election to the BDIC Board. He failed, and his opponent was overwhelmingly elected.
“NEXT has undermined community trust at every step. They tacked on a huge rail yard to the refinery after promising not to use rail extensively. Then they tried to shoehorn one of their own investors onto the Drainage District board. Having failed to do that, they continue to browbeat our neighbors into signing off on a project that would completely undermine the agricultural character of this area. This needs to stop,” said Craig Worsham, landowner in the district.
With their president fully recused, the two-member BDIC Board will discuss their DSL permit appeal and a decision on how to address the proposed settlement with NEXT at a special meeting Friday, October 21st at 3pm. Some landowners are considering a legal challenge because they believe a two-thirds landowner vote is required based on BDIC bylaws. Regardless of the outcome, the process has demonstrated deep-seated opposition within the local community to NEXT’s refinery, rail yard, and mitigation plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.