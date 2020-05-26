The Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District (CRFPD) will be conducting a live fire training exercise all day Saturday, May 30, at 19536 Beaver Falls Road.
The training is scheduled to occur from approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the fire will produce a large amount of smoke in the area.
Traffic on Beaver Falls Road will be moderately impacted during the exercise, according to a release from the CRRPD. Emergency vehicles will be moving on and parking near the roadway at the fire site along Beaver Falls Road.
Neighbors and those using Beaver Falls Road near the training are asked to use caution while traveling in the area.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this valuable firefighter training exercise may cause you," the release states.
