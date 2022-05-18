Residents and visitors in and around Clatskanie could see a large amount of smoke in the area Saturday, May 21.
Don't worry. It's only a drill.
The smoke will be from a fire training scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 75844 Lost Creek Road, near the intersection of Lost Creek Road and Highway 30 by the Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District (CRFPD).
Traffic on Lost Creek Road will be moderately impacted during the exercise and mild impact may occur on Highway 30. Emergency vehicles will be moving on and parking near the roadway of this area on Lost Creek Road.
"We ask that those traveling in the area use caution during the training exercise," Clatskanie RFPD Training Officer Gabriel Wiggins said. "This training is important for our firefighters to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.
During the live fire training several slash piles on property owned by the fire district will be burned as a way to prepare firefighters for the upcoming wildland fire season.
Wiggins said the exercise will focus on containment and suppression of fire in the wildland urban interface.
"Specific tasks performed by the firefighters include building fire line, progressive hose lays, and water supply operations," Wiggins said. "In addition to the tasks performed by the firefighters, participants will gain experience working within an Incident Command System."
According to Wiggins, the skills practiced during such fire training exercises are real life practice that will be used to protect the homes and property of area residents.
"Multiagency drills like this also allow personnel from different agencies an opportunity to work together prior to an emergency incident," he said. "Participants will also have opportunities to gain sign-offs in their position task books, a requirement to become qualified in a position."
Even though these exercises are controlled, Wiggins acknowledges that there is still danger involved.
"Live fire training does contain a certain amount of risk," he said. "Hazards are mitigated through thorough planning and using safe work practices."
During the live fire exercise, Wiggins said incident commanders look a four elements.
- What was planned
- What actually happened
- Why did it happen
- What can we do next time
"This is our fourth year conducting this type of drill and each year has built upon the previous years’ feedback," he said.
Thie Satursday exercise will be a multiagency exercise with participants from across the region, including Clatskanie, Mist-Birkenfeld Fire, Scappoose Fire, Vernonia Fire, Columbia River Fire and Rescue, Westport Fire, Sauvie Island Fire, Knappa Fire, and Lewis and Clark Fire.
Wiggins said county residents should realize that even though the region has seen a wet spring, drought conditions still exist in Oregon.
"Please take time to prepare your home to be safe in the event of a wildfire," he said. "Ensure that you have defensible space around your buildings and practice responsible use of fire."
According to the National Park Service nearly 85% of wildfires in the United States are human caused.
More information can be found under Wildfire Initiatives on the Oregon State Fire Marshal website https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/sfm/Pages/default.aspx and from the Oregon Department of Forestry, https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/fireprevention.aspx.
If you have any questions about the live fire exercises, contact Wggins at 503-728-2025 or by email at gwiggins@clatskaniefire.org.
