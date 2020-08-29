On September 12, communities will honor lives affected by cancer when Lights of Hope Across America takes place on the front porches, kitchen tables and lawns of cancer patients, survivors and advocates nationwide, according to the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN).
“As a result of the pandemic, ACS CAN volunteers will not gather for the annual Lights of Hope ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., where tens of thousands of bags are decorated and adorned with the names of cancer survivors and those lost to this horrible disease,” the ACS CAN release reads. “Instead, advocates will celebrate 10 years of hope at home as part of a larger virtual event.”
Clatskanie resident Margaret Kallunki has launched a local fundraiser through Lights of Hope to generate money for cancer research.
“I’ll be honoring my parents. In memory of my Dad, Sonny Kallunki, and in support of my mom, Sally. I’d love for those you know who have been touched by cancer - friends and loved ones - to be part of it too,” she said.
In the following conversation, Margaret gives us her personal story.
The Chief: In the release you say you are honoring your parents. Could you briefly share with us how cancer has touched your family and why you have decided to honor your parents?
Margaret Kallunki: In early May 2018, my dad was diagnosed with pneumonia. He went back to the doctor in June and was told he had stage 4 lung cancer, “the tobacco kind.” The doctors told us his cancer was almost certainly caused by a lifetime of addiction to cigarettes. The doctors told us the cancer was too advanced to treat. They recommended my Dad receive pain management support and hospice care.
Not knowing how much time we had left with dad, my family and I spent as much time with him as possible. He passed away in October 2018.
In April 2019 I became a volunteer with the American Cancer Society Action Network because they were (and still are) fighting big tobacco and I feel like I can try and make a change by sharing my dad’s story. ACS CAN focuses on many different ways to help fight against cancer.
The Chief: What is your goal for the Clatskanie-area Lights of Hope fundraiser and how do you plan to reach that goal?
Kallunki: I really am just hoping by putting something in the newspaper, people will read it and make a donation towards Lights of Hope, either in my dad’s memory, or in memory or honor of someone in their lives that have been affected by cancer.
I don’t really have a goal specifically to Clatskanie, although I only need $90 to reach my goal of $500 for the year. The ACS CAN year ends Sept. 12. Plus I was born and raised in Clatskanie, so wanted to share what I’m doing and bring the attention of ACS CAN to the community.
The Chief: Will there be any event in Clatskanie - Rainier with the Lights of Hope bags displayed, or is that event only going to be held at the capitol building in Salem?
Kallunki: We are only doing a drive by, socially distanced, display in Salem. If we have to do our display for 2021 in our state again, then I would totally try to do something for the Clatskanie-Rainier community.
The Chief: What is your message to folks about why this project is important?
Kallunki: Lights of Hope is done every year; this is only my second year participating. This project is really important because everyone has been touched by cancer. Lights of Hope is a powerful way to honor and remember our loved ones that we’ve lost to cancer and celebrate cancer survivors. Each bag tells a story and sends a powerful message to our members of Congress and the community that they need to do more to help us fight cancer.
This year is extra special because it’s the 10th anniversary of Lights of Hope. Because of the pandemic, we are not gathering in Washington, D.C., for our annual display at the Lincoln Memorial. But we are bringing hope home this year to our local communities with Lights of Hope Across America in all 50 states.
For details on how to dedicate a Lights of Hope bag, please contact Missie at justus@embarqmail.com, 503-970-4786, or visit http://action.fightcancer.org/goto/Margaret_kallunki.
