This latest edition of Life In Columbia County comes from Garry Kinney who captured this bald eagle in flight.
If you look closely, you can see that the eagle has a fish in its talons.
Our special series of photos is a glimpse of Life in Columbia County seen through the eyes of our neighbors. Send us your Life photos and we'll be happy to share them with our viewers.
Send photos to jruark@counrymedia.net.
