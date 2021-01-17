The Rainier City Library is one of 200 libraries selected to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries.
The effort is an American Library Association (ALA) initiative designed to help library workers better serve their small and rural communities.
The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library focus on enhancing library services for patrons who rely on the library for community outreach, current publications, and needful internet connections, while also providing adequate library workspace, according to Rainier Library Coordinator Colette Nordstrom.
“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” Nordstrom said. “This grant will allow our library to get to know our residents better and help us build a happier and healthier community for our families.”
As part of the grant, Nordstrom will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today, she said. Nordstrom will then host a conversation with residents about alleviating isolation in elderly patrons and use the grant funds to increase awareness in the community.
As the pandemic rages on, elderly people are limiting their outings and spending more hours at home, which increases loneliness and isolation, according to a release from the ALA, which added that studies show public libraries can foster social support and help with decreasing isolation.
More than 300 libraries applied for the grant.
About the Libraries Transforming Communities initiative
Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has re-imagined the role libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries of all types have utilized free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums; take part in anti-violence activities; provide a space for residents to come together and discuss challenging topics; and have productive conversations with civic leaders, library trustees and staff, according to the ALA release.
If you are interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversation, contact Colette Nordstrom, at 503-556-7301.
