A conversation with the community has been so successful, Rainier Public Library Director Colette Nordstrom is hopeful more such meetings will take place in the future.
The Rainier City Library hosted its first conversation event on July 8 with the topic, Decreasing Isolation and Loneliness in the Elderly.
"We had a great conversation with many wonderful suggestions," Nordstrom said.
Some of the ideas included: Offering library books to seniors and have them delivered with the Meals on Wheels lunches, pairing high school seniors with elderly seniors, setting up daily or weekly phone connections, offering free tutorial classes on technology and other pertinent information, and matching community members for individual reassurance.
"Overall, the conversation was a wonderful experience. "The library will host more events like this in the future," Nordstrom said.
The Rainier City Library is one of 200 libraries selected to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries.
The effort is an American Library Association (ALA) initiative designed to help library workers better serve their small and rural communities.
The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library focus on enhancing library services for patrons who rely on the library for community outreach, current publications, and needful internet connections, while also providing adequate library workspace, according to Nordstrom.
The July 8 community conversation is part of that grant requirement.
"It was such a positive experience and there is a need in our community to have a place for people to come and to talk about issues," Nordstrom said.
Other Rainier Library events include a children's summer reading program.
For more information, contact the Rainier Public Library at 971-328-5233.
