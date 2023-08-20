Concern has been raised by the Oregon Hunters Association (OHA) that the Department of Education has blocked funding to schools whose curriculums include hunting, sports shooting, or archery.
The OHA is imploring people to contact the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about an interpretation of a 2022 amendment to the Elementary and Secondary Education Act. The OHA says that the blocking of funds for these programs is due to the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.
“The decision is based off an interpretation of the 2022 amendment to the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) called the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA). This amendment specified funding exceptions for the ‘provision to any person of a dangerous weapon’ or the ‘training in use of a dangerous weapon,’” according to the OHA Facebook page.
OHA says that ESEA funding is the main source of federal funding to elementary and secondary schools. The effect of blocking ESEA funding to schools that include hunting, sport shooting, and archery in its curriculum is a primary concern for the association.
The OHA argues that the blocking of funding to such programs goes against the “passing down” of outdoor heritage to the next generation.
Jeff Sorenson, who coaches the Rainier Trap Shooting Team, agreed that these programs help kids understand safety, as opposed to creating risk.
“Educating kids on safe handling of firearms and knowing those risks is not detrimental to having a safe community. This is going to affect, potentially, thousands of schools across the country,” Sorenson said. “I’m hopeful that it doesn’t impact programs that are designed to help educate kids around the safe and proper handling of firearms.”
In the case of the Rainier Trap Team, they may not be affected by the legislation because their team’s funding is not tied to its school. Many of the funds that they use are generated through donations and fundraising efforts on the part of the kids.
“From that stand point, I think that hopefully this development won’t affect our program or the Rainier School District,” Sorenson said. “I’ve also been in communications with the school making sure that they’re aware that this is happening so that they can take a look from their perspective to make sure there’s no problems for them.”
Sorenson said at this time it’s difficult to say what the impacts of this development will be. The Oregon Clay Target league runs independent of schools, and the clubs within are associated with schools, but their funding is not tied to the schools themselves. While Sorenson is hopeful that they won’t be affected, he said that it’s difficult to know with these types of legislative decisions.
“It’s obviously going to generate interpretations of policies across the state and the country, so I think there’s going to be more out there. But of course I’m hopeful that it doesn’t compromise the ability to have shooting sports and hunting education,” Sorenson said. “I know that some schools still do provide options for hunter’s ed which I think would be impacted. Hopefully there’s a way for them to figure out how to continue with those educational programs and not have them impacted, but I don’t know, we’ll see.”
