Clatskanie high school art students have made their mark with a vibrant new addition to the Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) campus.
On Thursday, June 23, CMHS Fine Arts Director Jaime Erwin brushed the last coat of paint on a multicolored fence that wraps around the school’s garden.
On each fence board, one or more cursive letters spell out the phrase “Grow through what you go through.”
The garden belongs to James Byrne, a Biology and Agriculture teacher at the high school.
“(Byrne) has a garden out behind the school where his classes grow things, and they have birdhouses that they check out,” Erwin said. “I asked him (if) he is okay if we recreated an art fence and put it back in his garden. He said that’s a great idea.”
The idea for a fence painting project was first introduced by Clatskanie Bloom, a group supporting local artists in Clatskanie.
“They had a similar project in the park by their art gallery, where they had a call out to artists,” Erwin explained. “It was (for) adults and kids, and they could come to get a board that gave them guidelines for how to paint the board and have a quote on there as well.”
Erwin saw the potential to turn the activity into a campus beautification project for her students, and after receiving a $750 grant from Clatskanie Bloom, she put a plan into motion.
CMHS Career Technical Education (CTE)/Forestry teacher Denny Flatz had his wood shop class prepare the materials for the project.
“They primed it all for us, and there’s no bottom of the fence, so they installed bottom boards on the fence so that we (could) screw in the fence boards, up at the top and then the bottom,” Erwin said.
The art students, 20 in all, were each given a board to paint and two weeks to complete their original design as part of their final school project heading into summer vacation.
Enrichment through art
As the CMHS fine arts director, Erwin teaches a variety of arts disciplines, including drama, music, and studio art.
Erwin said enrollment in her art course climbed this year, and so far, her students have been incredibly resilient after overcoming learning disruption challenges.
“When we came back the second semester last year, and we were in person, I saw a lot more growth and excitement, and that continued through this year,” Erwin said. “We have some really talented kids.”
Takeaways
Erwin described her feelings of excitement after learning how the project resonated with her students.
“When we were putting it in and installing it, it finally clicked to them that it was going to be on campus for this entire time,” Erwin said. “I don’t think they understood until they started seeing it installed.
“I showed them the example of the fence in the park by the library and they’re like okay, you know, that’s kind of cool. But then when we started installing it, they’re like, oh, my board’s going to be out here for everyone to see for years.”
Aside from building their fine arts skills, the creative endeavor has given Erwin’s students the itch to discover what else they can do to better their community.
“That’s the first question I got, is ‘What else? What else can we beautify? What else can I put my stamp on? What else can I leave my legacy on?’ which I thought was neat,” Erwin said.
Megan Kratka, a 10th grader at CMHS, was one of the students who participated in the fence painting project.
Kratka said she learned a lot from her time in Erwin’s class and developed better painting and drawing skills and “really everything in general.”
“I just really hope that we have multiple opportunities like this because it’s a really great way for everybody to come together,” she said.
