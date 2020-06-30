Another step is taken in Oregon's efforts for police reform.
Senate President Peter Courtney and Speaker of the House Tina Kotek have appointed the Joint Committee on Transparent Policing and Use of Force Reform, created by the passage of House Bill 4201 during last week’s legislative special session.
The committee will start their work as soon as possible to continue the review of current policing practices and make recommendations for further reforms.
“The police accountability and transparency bills passed last week are a long overdue beginning,” Kotek said. “We anticipate and look forward to more public conversation and additional concepts to consider in order to break down the institutional policies that have injured communities of color.”
According to the legislation, the committee is charged with the following work:
- Examine policies that improve transparency in investigations into and complaints regarding the use of force by police officers, and increase transparency in police protocols and processes to build public trust in policing.
- Examine policies that reduce the prevalence of serious physical injury or death caused by the use of force by police officers by analyzing the use of force, the authorization of the use of force under state law and the disparate impact of the use of force on communities of color.
- Determine the most appropriate policy for independent review of the use of deadly force by police officers, including an analysis of procedures and policies used in other states.
- Examine any other policies that increase transparency in policing and reform the use of force by police officers.
The committee is instructed to make recommendations for additional legislation by the end of the year, or earlier, for further consideration by the full Legislature.
“I look forward to joining my Senate colleagues as we continue the work of long overdue and much-needed reforms to law enforcement practices,” Rep. Janelle Bynum, co-chair of the committee and chair of the House Committee on Judiciary, said. “We have so much work in front of us as we embark on our quest to improve policing and ensure every person in Oregon feels safe and protected in their communities, regardless of who they are or where they live.”
See the makeup of this committee attached.
