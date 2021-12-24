An Oakridge man faces numerous criminal charges after authorities said he eluded them in a reported stolen vehicle take in Clatskanie.
According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, (CCSO), the incident unfolded late Wednesday, Dec. 22, as CCSO took a stolen vehicle report from the parking lot of Fultano’s Pizza just off Highway 30 in Clatskanie.
The vehicle was taken between 8:20 and 8:30 p.m..Deputies later learned there was a shotgun in the tool box when the white 1986 Ford F-150 was taken.
The stolen truck was seen at approximately 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 going over the Longview Bridge. Deputies responded to the area but could not find the vehicle. The vehicle was involved in a hit and run on the bridge, according to the release.
At about 4:33 p.m. C-Com dispatch center received a call that the stolen vehicle was by MOD Pizza in St. Helens. CCSO Deputies located the stolen vehicle by Safeway and attempted to stop it.
The vehicle eluded deputies and assisting officers The vehicle stalled on N. 6th Street. The male driver, later identified as 38-year-old Mathew Martinez of Oakridge, refused to follow commands and was observed holding the shotgun. He also made statements that he wanted the police to shoot him, according to the CCSO release.
Martinez was able to get the vehicle started again and continued to elude law enforcement. A short time later the vehicle was located near 7th Street and Lamont Street. Martinez fled on foot but was located and arrested on West Street near 6th Street in St. Helens,
CCSO Deputies transported and lodged Martinez for the following:
- Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
- Unauthorized Entry of a Motor Vehicle
- Poss. of Stolen vehicle
- Attempt to Elude - Vehicle
- Reckless Driving
Oregon State Police, St. Helens Police and Scappoose Police assisted CCSO in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.