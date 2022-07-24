The Columbia County Sheriff's Office, (CCSO), the law enforcement agency that provides service to Clatskanie, is seeking new manpower to establish an illegal marijuana enforcement team.
Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley told The Chief his agency is seeking three enforcement deputies and three corrections deputies.
"We recently received a $940,000 grant from the Criminal Justice Commission (CJC) to put together an illegal marijuana enforcement team," Pixley said. "So, we are hiring to back fill spaces for this team and also for an open position."
According to Pixley, once the new deputies are hired, they will be required to take specific training before performing duties.
The training for an enforcement deputy includes a 12 to 16 week Field Training and Evaluation Program (FTEP), this pairs the new deputy with a Field Training Officer to learn applicable on the job skills and training, according to Pixley. New recruits will also have to attend a 16 week basic academy at the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (ODPSST) in Salem.
Training for the corrections deputy includes a 12 to 16 week FTEP, which also pairs the new deputy with a Field Training Officer to learn applicable on the job skills and training. The new correction deputy recruits will also have to attend a six week basic academy at the ODPSST.
Pixley said the hiring process can be challenging.
"We have a rigorous hiring policy that can take up to four months to work through the process," he said. "One of our biggest challenges though is the pay. We are so close to the Portland Metro area, that applicants can make more money by driving to Multnomah or Washington Counties. We are currently in negotiations for a new union contract so I am hopeful we will be able to close that gap a little bit."
According to Pixley, the annual salary range with benefits for a new deputy is $23.02 – $33.73 per hour.
The CCSO also offers a 5% incentive pay for advanced certificates and Columbia County offers a full benefits package and enrollment into the Public Employees Retirement System (PERS), according to Pixley, who adds that deputies also earn sick time and vacation time, depending on their years of service.
"A career with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is very rewarding," Pixley said. "We spend a lot of time in the community really giving back as much as we can."
The CCSO was to conduct a hiring event in Warren July 23 as part of the new hiring effort.
