Work continues this week at the site of a massive landslide along Highway 30 just north of Clatskanie.

The Landslide

The massive landslide occurred Nov. 29 just north of Clatskanie along Highway 30.

"We expect to keep scaling rock into the holidays, and getting more lanes open is the goal, but we don’t have an estimated date for that," Oregon Department of Transportation representative David House said. "There is so much work that it will continue even after lanes are open to traffic."

