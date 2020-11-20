The Rainier Eagles have wrapped up a community food drive collecting 386 pounds of donations that have been delivered to HOPE of Rainier, the local food bank.
The Chief checked in with the food pantry's director Kelly Miller to find out the significance of the donation.
The Chief: What does this donation mean to the food pantry's efforts to help those in need?
Miller: This donation means everything to our clients and to HOPE's efforts in helping our families not go hungry. Especially when so many families are hurting financially.
The Chief: Right now, what are the most sought-after food items that can be donated to the local food pantry?
Miller: HOPE of Rainier is seeking the following items - shelf stable milk, peanut butter, chili, canned vegetables & fruit, tuna and canned chicken, as well as items to go into our Holiday Christmas food boxes such as pie filling, cranberries, olives, sugar, flour, yams, gravy packets, canned milk and chicken broth.
The Chief: Due to the state-ordered freeze, how are you accepting the food donations, or, are you only taking monetary donations?
Miller: Due to the current state orders, we are still accepting donations, but ask every donor to wear masks upon arrival. If this is not feasible for any reason, you may donate monetarily directly to the food pantry by mailing a check to PO Box 448 Rainier, OR 97048, or you may also donate through our website at www.hopeofrainier.net.
The Chief: How many clients is HOPE of Rainier currently assisting and specifically who is seeking the food assistance now? Is that up or down compared to this time last year, how much?
Miller: Currently we are serving roughly 110 families a month totaling an average of 300 people. These numbers are up from last year by about 15%.
We are extremely grateful to all the community donors who think of us at HOPE of Rainier - please know that each and every one of you are greatly appreciated!
The HOPE of Rainier Food Pantry is located at 404 E. A Street in Rainier and can be reached at 503-556-0701.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.