State and school officials continue to investigate alleged racial comments made during a Clatskanie Middle/High School girls basketball contest with De La Salle North Catholic High School played at CMHS Dec. 14.
CMHS Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins told The Chief the results of the investigation are still pending. The Oregon School Activities Association’s (OSAA) Peter Weber said the probe was ongoing as of Dec. 22.
“We are still working through the situation with both schools and don’t have any updates at this time,” Weber said.
Tompkins said the probe began following the game and he released a statement Dec. 14.
“We are deeply troubled as a school community at the severity of the accusations, and we are committed to resolving the issue and promoting the continued causes of equality in our schools,” Tompkins statement reads.
Following the initial statement release, Tompkins told The Chief the investigation centers on racial comments made by members of both teams during the contest at CMHS.
"There are accusations about racially-charged comments that were said between team members," Tompkins said, without specifying what was said.
The sporting event was videotaped, and Tompkins said school authorities are reviewing the game tape.
"We are going through everything to get to the bottom of this," he said. "We are gathering information at this point."
Tompkins said the as of Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 15, the investigation centered on students.
"We can't say at this point if parents were involved," he said.
Tompkins said police were not called to the school during or after the game, but it is unclear if law enforcement would be involved in the investigation.
The results of the school investigation could lead to sanctions against the students found to be involved, Tompkins said.
"There is always that possibility, we do have a process," he said.
Following Thompkins interview Dec. 15, the Chief also reached out to Weber concerning the OSAA role in the investigation.
“We have been in contact with both schools and the official’s association since then for additional information regarding the contest and are working together to investigate what took place,” Weber said. “The type of behavior alleged to have taken place is unacceptable at an interscholastic event. The OSAA remains committed to helping member schools create a safe, welcoming, and validating environment for all."
Weber said the OSAA process in such an investigation is to notify both schools that a complaint has been received and request that they investigate with their own players, coaches, fans, etc. to help determine what took place.
“Based on the information gathered, we then work directly with the schools to help resolve the situation,” Weber said.
On Dec. 16, Clatskanie Middle/High School released a statement saying that due to safety concerns and the ongoing investigation into the events of Dec. 14, the girls basketball team will not be playing in the Dayton Tournament.
