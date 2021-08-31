Supporters of the Clatskanie Little League Baseball Team are seeking public help in identifying the suspect or suspects that allegedly broke into the team’s storage shed and got away with all of the team’s sporting gear.
The information about the incident first appeared on Facebook Friday night, Aug. 27, stating that the Little League’s storage shed above the snack shack at Jones Field was broken into.
“We were robbed, again,” the post reads. “This time instead of stealing our hot dog machine, breaking our microwave, stealing our sound system they decided to take all of the gear that our baseball players use. Whoever you are, congratulations you just stole from the kids of our community. This is beyond frustrating on so many levels.”
As law enforcement searches for the person or persons responsible for the theft, the Facebook post appeals to Clatskanie residents to help by becoming members of the Clatskanie Little League Board of Directors. Currently the board needs a president, secretary, and a snack shack coordinator.
“If we don’t get volunteers to fill these positions by November, we will not be able to have a season,” the Facebook post reads. “This isn’t a scare tactic, it’s just a fact. Our kids deserve baseball. They deserve people stepping up and helping them enjoy a pasttime many of us enjoyed during our childhood.”
A meeting of the current Clatskanie Little League Board members is schedule for 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Clatskanie City Hall, 75 S. Nehalem Street in Clatskanie. Interested members of the public and those wishing to serve on the board are invited to attend.
Anyone who might have information about the theft of the Little League’s gear is asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 503-366-4611.
