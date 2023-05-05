A pair of fundraisers by the Columbia County Republican Central Committee is under state review after the events appear to flout Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) regulations.
According to a report by the Oregonian, the fundraisers featured auctions on rare bottles of whiskey, including Pappy Van Winkle. These events were called ‘Bourbon in the Barn’ by the organizers, and the Oregonian report suggests that they may have violated state regulations in a variety of ways.
The Oregonian report states that Columbia County Republican Central Committee Chair Traci Brumbles owns Rainier Liquor Store and may have had access to the rare alcohol and used the bottles for the fundraiser without placing the alcohol on the shelf for customers.
While state policies don’t prohibit liquor store owners from purchasing items in their inventory, they are required to sell limited-supply liquor immediately upon acquiring it. The fundraisers are now part of a “broad criminal investigation” by the OLCC, according to the Oregonian.
This development comes after an internal investigation last year at the OLCC revealed that top employees used their access to the state’s liquor supply to keep some of the rare bourbons for themselves. Following that investigation, the executive director of the OlCC Steve Marks, resigned.
In their most recent article, the Oregonian noted that Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley had attended one of the fundraisers in March of 2022. In the months after the event, the article says that Pixley received $3,750 in campaign donations from the Republican committee.
When asked about the event by The Chronicle, Pixley offered the following response:
“As a private citizen, I attended a fundraiser called Bourbon in the Barn in 2022. At a later date, the Republican Committee decided to support my re-election campaign. The two events are unrelated,” Pixley said. “Regarding the organizers allegedly not being compliant with OLCC regulations, I will have to defer to OLCC and event organizers.”
