A four-year old boy remains missing after being swept out to sea along the North Oregon Coast.
According to a release from Oregon State Police, On Saturday, January 11, at approximately 12:38 pm.. emergency services responded to the Falcon Cove area, near the county line of Clatsop County and Tillamook County, for three people that had been swept into the ocean.
Preliminary investigation revealed Jeremy Stiles, 47, from Portland, was holding his two children, a 7-year-old female and a 4-year-old male, on the shore and they were all swept into the ocean by a wave.
A Manzanita police officer arrived to find the adult male struggling to get out of the ocean and the juvenile female further out in the ocean. The officer went into the ocean and was able to get the juvenile female and bring her to shore. She was transported by Medix Ambulance to Providence Seaside Hospital (PSH). The adult male was also taken by ambulance to PSH.
The 4-year-old male has not yet been located. The United States Coast Guard sent helicopters to aid in the search but the search had to be suspended at sunset.
The juvenile female was pronounced deceased at PSH.
Cannon Beach Fire Department, Cannon Beach Police Department and Manzanita Police Department all assisted on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.