Law enforcement officers in Tillamook County are seeking public help in identifying the person or persons responsible for the killing and illegal dumping of five puppies.
The deceased pups, approximately eight to 10-week-old female German Shepherd mixes, appeared to have been drowned and found piled together, soaking wet, near the logging gate on Frasier Road. They range in color from black to tan and white.
Tillamook County Sheriff's deputies and Oregon State Police (OSP) Fish and Wildlife troopers believe the pups were killed and dumped sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, Sept. 5 or Sept. 6.
If you have any information regarding who might have committed this crime, call the Oregon State Police Tip Line at 1-800-452-7888.
