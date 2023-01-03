Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

2022 has ended, and it's time to reflect on the highs and lows of the past year and what 2023 may bring.

In Clatskanie and Rainier, the year has been challenging but also very productive. To better understand how this year went, Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen and Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman offered insight into the successes and setbacks of 2022.

Riverfront Trail Bridge

This is the new bridge that spans a small creek along the Rainier Riverfront Trail.
New Year Challenge

The Clatskanie sewer plant is located at 100 NW 4th Street in Clatskanie.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Have you made any New Year’s resolutions for 2023?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.