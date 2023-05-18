A new business has opened in town, and it is just a stone’s throw from the Clatskanie River.

The Family Stones LLC, located at 50 East Columbia River Highway, now occupies the long-shuttered Humps Restaurant, a family favorite in Clatskanie for several years.

Inside Humps

The rock shop is located inside the former Humps Restaurant in Clatskanie.
Family Stones

The gems and rocks on display at Family Stones.
