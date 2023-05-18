A new business has opened in town, and it is just a stone’s throw from the Clatskanie River.
The Family Stones LLC, located at 50 East Columbia River Highway, now occupies the long-shuttered Humps Restaurant, a family favorite in Clatskanie for several years.
The nearly 6,000 square foot building now is home to the first local lapidary, the brainchild of local resident John Cooke.
A lapidary is related to stone and gems and the work involved in engraving, cutting or polishing the stones. Lapidary dates to prehistoric times when humans began making tools and weapons from stone. While fashioning the stones, early man discovered that some rocks were harder than others, making them more difficult to cut. According to the American Gem Society, since the very beginning of discovering the precious gemstones they have also served as adornment.
Cooke said he came by his love of rock collecting organically.
“I grew up in Goble,” said Cooke. “My dad was a logger and I used to go with him to work and I started rock collecting as a kid.”
Oregon sports many semiprecious gemstones, making it a go-to destination for rock collectors, or rockhounds. Oregon’s state gemstone is a sunstone, native only to the state. It originated from lava flows in South and Central Oregon.
Other gemstones found in Oregon are the agate, the opal, the amethyst and the quartz. Gold has even been discovered. Hunting for these precious beauties, according to oregongeology.org. website, is best on the Oregon Coast but can also be found elsewhere.
Cooke also owns an agate mine, the Polka Dot Agate Mine, at Ashwood, in Central Oregon. The polka dot agate is named for the agate beds that produce gorgeous orbicular polka dot patterns of varying colors.
According to Cooke, The Family Stones sees most of its business online and hosts live Facebook shows for “rough rocks” from Sunday - Thursday every week. The shows are alternated with Facebook Live “finished goods” shows.
A lot of work has gone into opening the shop. The amount of merchandise is spectacular and quite plentiful. Assembling and displaying the massive collection was a formidable job and each task had to be reviewed carefully to efficiently maximize space.
And Cooke said he has big plans for the rest of the building.
“Lately we have been rebuilding the docks, and plan to use the inviting outdoor space for kayak and paddle boarding,” he said.
