Inflation is causing the City of Rainier to postpone its next timber harvest that was possible this summer.
Rainier City Forester Patrick McCoy said increased interest rates have caused lumber futures to plummet and housing starts are also projected to drop.
"Prices have become more volatile," he said. "Any sale would have lower profits due to increased fuel prices and other costs incurred by doing a harvest."
Overall, lumber prices are down 20 percent from their high and 10 percent from the last harvest, according to McCoy.
During the Rainier City Council's regular public session, Monday, June 6, Councilor Robert duPlessis said the economy is different than it was during the previous discussion about a possible summer harvest within the city's watershed.
Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole and the council agreed to postpone the harvest.
During earlier discussions, the council had reviewed an option to conduct a timber harvest every other year.
McCoy said he could rock some roads to prepare for the next harvest. Councilor Connie Budge asked about doing a master plan for the watershed. According to McCoy, a contractor is working on the master plan and it will cost approximately $3,000 for specific aerial mapping.
The aerial photography will help to determine the timber inventory, according to McCoy, giving the city a better idea of its net acreage and age classifications of the timber. Cole agreed that if a harvest isn’t be done this year, a master plan should be done instead. He added that the sustainability of the watershed is his goal.
Rainier has 1,600 acres of timber in its watershed.
"Our most recent timber sale last summer netted around $500,000," Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said.
Rainier's timber harvest revenues are used for long term infrastructure projects designed to benefit the community for decade, according to Jorgensen. Approximately 10 percent of the fund also may be used for land purchases.
In Clatskanie, City Manager Greg Hinkelman said the city gains approximately $2 million to $3 million from its timber sales, which are based on market conditions and the conditions of the forest. Clatskanie owns 1,200 acres of timber land south of the city.
Revenue from the Clatskanie timber harvests are funneled into the city's established timber fund and used for infrastructure projects.
Hinkelman said Clatskanie does not have any current plans for its next timber harvest.
