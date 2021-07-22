“I am overcome with emotion,” Clatskanie Parks and Recreation District Administrator Cyndi Warren said as she stood at the side of the Clatskanie Pool.
A $600,000 renovation project began in February at the pool, located at the facility at 346 NE 5th Street. The renovations are ow complete.
“It’s been an amazing transformation,” Warren said. “I am so excited for the kids, the lifeguards and everybody to experience the pool this summer.”
Built in 1958, the Clatskanie Pool is 90-feet long, 60-feet wide, and holds approximately 135,000 gallons of water, but over the years it has aged and significant repairs were needed.
The renovations include resurfacing the deck, resurfacing and repainting the pool, replacing of the old tile gutter system with a stainless steel gutter system. The wading pool has been replaced with a splash pad and multiple pool piping issues including failures, potential failures and existing leaks were addressed.
The splash pad offers areas for pool patrons to pass though a series of water sprays. Certified lifeguards are stationed at the pool during operations of both the splash pad and the pool itself.
Swim lessons are also offered, as well as lap sessions, open swims, synchronized swimming and swim exercising. Prices to swim at the pool have also been adjusted this summer.
“We went to one price, a $5 entry fee for everyone and we did modify and lower our summer passes because it is a shorter summer swim season,” Warren said. “Lessons are $26 for two weeks worth of lessons and we thought that was a reasonable price, so we didn’t change that.”
For more details about the prices and the pool schedule, call the Clatskanie Pool at 503-728-2757.
“It looks great,” Clatskanie resident John Vesik said as he walked out onto the pool deck with his three granddaughters. “Things are clean and I want to see how the little splash pad works. I have a two-year old here, so she’ll have fun.”
The Clatskanie Pool draws thousands each summer for community and family swims, swimming lessons, aerobics, senior exercising, synchronized swim team performances and other programs. The pool also offers full and part time employment opportunities and training for student lifeguards.
Following a limited summer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pool closed in September 2020.
Warren said the future of the Clatskanie Pool likely will not include covering the facility, even though over the years it has been a community discussion. But the cost would be prohibitive she said.
“For the most part, the feedback is that people love our outdoor pool and not having it year round,” Warren said. ‘We get people who come all the way from Astoria and from Longview, communities that have their own covered pools, who tell us they like the charm of our outdoor pool.
Warren added that the Clatskanie Pool is operated as a community service.
“There is no money to be made,” she said. “Whatever we take in goes right back to operations and maintenance of the pool.”
The Clatskanie Parks and Recreation District has hired Charity Lickfold as the new pool manager.
Warren said they hope to keep the pool open, at least on a limited bases in evenings and weekends through September, weather and staff permitting.
The challenge has been getting certified lifeguards for the pool, Warren said.
“Right now we only have 11 certified lifeguards and we need 18 to 20,” she said.
Warren said they are working to find and train the needed lifeguards.
The cost of renovations are funded through the city’s Scout Lake Funds, a special timber revenue collection set aside by the City of Clatskanie.
