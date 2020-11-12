School is back in session for Clatskanie Elementary Students in grades K-3, said Cathy Horowitz, Clatskanie School District superintendent. Starting Monday, Nov. 16, the students will return to school.
Hrowitz updated the school board about the district’s progress in bringing students back in the facility at its Nov. 9 meeting.
Hurowitz said she is working closely with the Columbia County Public Health Department to bring students back to schools and as of Friday, Nov. 7, she had been given the green light by the department to move forward.
“Right now a lot of my time has been spent with preparations for the K-3 reopening,” Hurowitz said. Purchases have been made to prepare district buildings for the return on students, including air purifiers for every room, safety equipment and freestanding thermometers to be placed at building entrances.
“We’re not obligated by the state to take temperatures, but in talking with some other schools and districts that have students in the building, it really is a safety factor knowing that everybody that’s walking in the building has another layer of security and safety,” she said.
The new metrics for transitioning from remote learning back to in-person instruction released by the state have loosened the requirements for returning to the classroom. To return to on-site learning, a county must have a case rate of between 50 to 100 cases per 100,000 people reported over 14 days. Counties fall into color coded categories based on their case rates and the categories recommend the learning stage, ranging from red to green.
“If we’re in the yellow zone, and we have been, we are encouraged to start planning and start the reopening process,” Hurowitz said. “Our new plan is based on consultation with the local health authority; they have the final yea or nay on whether or not we open and how we open. We work with our local health authority whose crunching the numbers.”
The crunched numbers take a look at caseloads per community area, rather than the county at large, Hurowitz said. Based on COVID-19 case data divided up by ZIP Code, Clatskanie has only reported 37 cases since July. Only Clatskanie and Vernonia school districts have been given the go ahead by the department to open, she said.
“We’re in this little place in Clatskanie, we don’t have a lot of movement in our community, why would we have to be under the same rules as Portland, St. Helens, Scappoose?” she said. “I’m trying to put it in perspective because we are in a little bit of a different situation than our friends down to the south of us.“
When K-3 students come back, she said it will be in a half-day, hybrid model.
Clatskanie Middle/High School Principal Kim Oblack said that there has been discussion about what reopening the middle/high school back up to students would look like. It would be at the semester point, if metrics allow for it. She said administrators and teachers have been brainstorming the best way to limit student exposure to one another in the facility, which is tricky in the higher grades when students typically move from room to room with new teachers and classmates.
“We have nine weeks to come up with a really solid plan— whether that is a hybrid instructional model or it is all the students in the school at one time in all these different pods,” Oblack said. “I’d like to come up with a game plan for both scenarios.”
Funding
The board discussed how to use the money coming in from the Student Investment Account funding, just over $200,000. The funding is from a business tax in the Student Success Act, which taxes businesses with $1 million or more in sales. It was expected to bring in more money, but the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the economy affected the funding.
“Our wind was definitely knocked out of our sails on this one, across the state,” Hurowitz said.
Clatskanie expected to receive around $600,000 but will get about one-third of that amount— money they can still certainly use, Hurowitz said.
The district wanted to hire an elementary school special education teacher to help support younger learners and reduce the caseload of the one existing special education teacher at the elementary school. The estimated cost for the hire is $100,000 per year, but with reduced funds and awkward timing, Hurowitz suggested the district save a permanent hire until next year.
“At this point hiring a teacher is probably almost impossible. To find someone qualified in special ed is difficult; midyear is even more difficult,” Hurowitz said. She suggested the funds be used to support the existing programs with temporary staff until spring when they can look at hiring permanent staff.
Funding from the Student Success Act has certain allowable uses, which hinge upon expanding instructional time, addressing student health and safety, reducing class size and caseloads and providing a well-rounded education.
The board approved Hurowitz to accept the grant agreement to access the funds.
Follow in-person instruction developments here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.