This year’s Rainier Days in the Park parade holds special significance and is in memory of Caleb Robert Hocking (Head) and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) awareness.
“This year, our parade is in memory of a gentleman named Caleb and PTSD awareness. We’re trying to send that message with our parade,” Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole said.
A veteran and Marine, Hocking (Head), tragically took his own life only two months ago after many years of battling PTSD following two tours in Iraq as a Scout with the 1st Tank Battalion based at Twentynine Palms.
Hocking (Head) received a commendation for his actions in Iraq for protecting and saving the lives of his fellow Marines. He served honorably, achieving the rank of Sergeant.
Cole had the idea of honoring Hocking (Head) as his family, who owns Luigi’s Pizza, has been a long-time sponsor of the parade. Cole approached the family with the idea, and they agreed.
“It’s one of those things that if it could just save one person, the effort we put into that message was worth it,” Cole said.
A message about PTSD and loss
Meryl Head, who is one of the managing members of Luigi’s Pizza and Hocking (Head)’s mother, said she was honored on Caleb’s behalf but wanted the message surrounding PTSD awareness to be an important component.
“Although it’s an honor to have him remembered, it was something that we wanted to do, really, towards PTSD and make people more aware, not just about Caleb, this is about PTSD and all the people that suffer in silence,” Head said.
Head said that one of the issues surrounding PTSD is the lack of understanding of what it is and how it affects those with it. Trauma can have lasting impacts on people, but it is seldom talked about.
“I just want other people to not go through this. And I just feel bad for all the people that have PTSD because it’s very real and very difficult for them to get through it,” Head said.
According to data on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website, 15% of veterans who served in Operations Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and Enduring Freedom (OEF) have experienced PTSD in the past year, and 29% experienced PTSD during their lives.
Many of the struggles are undertaken by the person affected, and seeking help is difficult for those suffering. Head said that Hocking (Head) sought help many times but dealt with many of his struggles without fully expressing himself.
“PTSD is like the highest form of anxiety. You can’t function really when you’re anxious. You feel like you’re having heart attacks and all sorts of things,” Head said. “It’s in there always. They need understanding. They need everyone to educate themselves, and we need to encourage these people to go and get help, because there is help out there.”
The average number of Veteran suicides per day rose from 16.4 in 2001 to 16.8 in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The unadjusted suicide rate for Veterans was 23.3 per 100,000 in 2001 and 31.7 per 100,000 in 2020. For non-Veteran U.S. adults, the suicide rate was 12.6 per 100,000 in 2001 and 16.1 per 100,000 in 2020.
While the statistics give the context of this crisis, each number represents an individual story and family who has experienced tremendous loss.
“I don’t want anyone to go through this. It’s a terrible thing. Just to watch my other children go through it; they lost their brother, and my grandkids lost their uncle. My sisters lost their nephew,” Head said. “And just the grief that they felt, and they all are feeling, it will never go away. It gets easier to deal with, but it will always be there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.