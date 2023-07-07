Memorial

Volunteers carry flags in a previous Rainier Days parade.

 Jeremy Ruark / Country Media, Inc.

This year’s Rainier Days in the Park parade holds special significance and is in memory of Caleb Robert Hocking (Head) and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) awareness.

“This year, our parade is in memory of a gentleman named Caleb and PTSD awareness. We’re trying to send that message with our parade,” Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole said.

