Veterans Day, held each year on November 11, celebrates the service of all military veterans.
Students at Piercing Arrow Private School in Clatskanie, under the direction of principal Lori Sherman, set out again this year to honor the veterans.
The students placed small flags around Clatskanie, each holding the name of a service member, both living and deceased. Gold boots are also displayed at the Clatskanie Veterans Memorial wall in honor of the veterans killed in war since 9/11.
Sherman sees the importance of honoring the veterans for several reasons, primarily to honor those still living.
“It is a tradition I started to honor our living veterans, such as my father Harold J. Bowles and my husband, Steven C. Sherman. Many people honor their loved ones after they have gone. I prefer to also honor the living so they can see how much they are appreciated,” Sherman said. “The students have seen how the community has supported this effort and it causes them to want to be a part of something that means so much to so many.” She continued, “The number of flags has grown each year, each year surpassing 2,000. They represent all veterans from the state of Oregon.
Iolaus Krozer is a senior at Piercing Arrow, having attended the school since the age of four.
“Placing the flags is something I love doing,” Krozer said. “It honors the veterans, which is the least I can do since they have fought and are fighting for all of our freedoms.”
Piercing Arrow student Lillian Krozer said she is so proud to honor the veterans in this way.
“Doing these flags each year is a time I can honor the men and women who proudly sacrificed for our freedom,” she said. “I’m so proud to be part of a school that honors the past as well as the present.”
Jasper Watson, a seventh grader at the school, says it is important to honor our veterans.
“I am excited to be part of something bigger than myself in a community that honors our country’s heroes,” Watson said. “I really like to work with my classmates and teachers on such a really worthwhile project.”
For one official day, the country stands united out of respect for our veterans. The holiday started as a way to reflect upon the heroism of those who died in our country’s service and was originally called Armistice Day. November 11 was the date at the armistice was signed ending World War I, according to Military.com.
History.com states that it became Veterans Day in the aftermath of World War II and the Korean War. The observation of Veterans Day was originally set on the fourth Monday in October. But confusion ensued and the holiday we now celebrate is the original date – November 11.
Proud Vietnam veteran Gerry Simmons, Commander of the Clatskanie post of the American Legion, thinks the lesson the flags and the boots teach is invaluable.
“A lot of history is not being taught in school,” he said. “The kids that help out with projects such as this are at an advantage. They are learning the history so many other students are not getting.”
Piercing Arrow Private School is located at 175 N Nehalem Street in Clatskanie. The school may be reached at 503-728-3783.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.