Veterans Day, held each year on November 11, celebrates the service of all military veterans.

Veterans Day Display

Students from Piercing Arrow Private School have placed this display at Clatskanie City Park to honor veterans.

Students at Piercing Arrow Private School in Clatskanie, under the direction of principal Lori Sherman, set out again this year to honor the veterans.

Piercing Arrow Private School Students

The Piercing Arrow Private School students assemble at the Veterans Memorial at Copes Park for a photo.
