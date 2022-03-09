There are new developments concerning the vacant Humps building and its potential sale.
The Chief learned last week that a pending sale of the former restaurant that sits in the center of Clatskanie fell through, shattering hopes for an "economic trigger" in Clatskanie.
The buyers had reportedly expressed interest in establishing a multi-use complex with retail at the site.
"I think the economy is the biggest factor," Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said, in response to the news. "COVID certainly was a big hit in that it stopped a whole bunch of economic activity as we essentially shut down for two years. The other factor is there does not seem to be any restaurant/food service entrepreneurs out there."
According to Hinkelman, other factors included a result of the post-pandemic economy, inflation, housing prices, supply chain issues, and a labor shortage.
In a December interview with The Chief, ARK Real Estate, Inc. broker Jenny Erhardt said she had a buyer lined up and expected a finalized sale by the end of January.
Before the sale fell through, the prospective buyer had plans to turn the property into a mixed-use facility, Erhardt told The Chief.
Late Wednesday, March 9, The Chief learned that Humps had sold again. Specific details of the sale were not immediately available.
History of Humps
The two-story, 12,000 square-foot structure nestled on the banks of the Clatskanie River along Highway 30, once was a bustling family restaurant and hallmark of the city.
Humps was first listed on the market in Dec. 2018, after former general manager Jeremiah Cameron sealed the doors the previous year, citing struggles with overhead challenges and diminishing business returns.
In a Dec. 2020 edition of The Chief, City Manager Greg Hinkelman said he would like to see the building continue to be used as a restaurant, with the Humps name attached.
“It was a historical landmark in Clatskanie and a destination,” Hinkelman said. “I would like to see that happen again for the city. It doesn’t have to be a traditional restaurant, a brewpub, or something like that. I would like to see the building occupied and used as a restaurant because that’s what it’s been for 50-60 years.”
Clatskanie Mayor Bob Brajcich and Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce President Monica Seidl expressed similar hopes for the building's future. Each said that the property would be an economic trigger for Clatskanie, drawing locals and tourists to the downtown.
Rising costs
Another major obstacle to selling the Humps building is skyrocketing property valuations.
Commercial property values are up 15% from pre-pandemic levels, according to Columbia County Assessor Andrea Jurkiewicz.
The latest trend aligns with previous comments from Erhardt, who noted that while many passersby have expressed interest in the property, they cannot afford the high price tag.
Aspiring restauranteurs also face hiring challenges, even as the hospitality industry makes slow gains towards a full recovery.
According to the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis' Industry Outlook for March, leisure and hospitality services are still down 12% from pre-pandemic levels.
Home prices are also rising in Columbia County as demand outpaces supply.
In Jan. 2022, the median listing home price in Clatskanie was $424.9K, up 26.8% year-over-year, according to realtor.com, a real estate website for prospective home buyers.
The Chief asked Erhardt what she believes the challenges are in selling the Humps property. We had not received a response at press time.
Follow this developing story at thechiefnews.com and in Friday print editions of The Chief.
