Fire crews rushed to the scene of a two story structure on Sunday in Rainier.
As crews arrived they found fire extending from the first floor to the attic in the house in the 76000 block of Davis Road.
There were two occupants who escaped the home without injury, according to Columbia County Fire & Rescue. Red Cross assisted with support to the family.
Investigators said it appears the fire started near the home's fireplace, however the cause was still under investigation as of Monday, Feb. 24.
Multiple crews arrived on scene from Rainier, St. Helens Fire, Clatskanie Fire and Longview Fire.
