“Surprise! This is in honor of you.”
So said members of the Clatskanie Library Board as Ernie Carman, president of the Friends of the Clatskanie Public Library, entered the library conference room Sept. 7 after the library was closed for the day.
Carman called it “a show of appreciation for my lifelong support of the library by restarting and faithfully keeping active the Friends of the Clatskanie Public Library, Inc.”
A member of the Friends for 28 years, Carman has been involved in many local activities. Despite having undergone several recent surgeries, he still drives his own car regularly and has shown few if any signs of slowing down.
“He’s just got a smile for everybody,” board colleague Pamela Jamison said.
Carman said the reason for the timing of the honor was that he has cancer.
Carman’s other accomplishments in Clatskanie include having the library parking lot paved, helping install the library sprinkler system, and supporting children’s reading progress every year.
He has been active in the local Kiwanis Club and the Turning Point Food Bank and in establishing a memorial to Raymond Carver, a Pulitzer Prize-winning short-story writer. He has been a volunteer for the Columbia County Sheriffs Association, specializing in publicity. He also has been a writer and an artist.
Community members have praised Carman for contributing so much of his time to the community.
“Actually, my life has been blessed by giving back to so many,” he said. “I was a founding member of the Clatskanie Arts Commission, a charter member of the Columbia County Cultural Coalition, have served as a long-term president of the Clatskanie Senior Center, Inc., and volunteered as a member of Kiwanis. The library community serves all ages and is a wonderful opportunity to enrich the lives of so many.”
Elizabeth Kruse, who retired as Clatskanie library director two years ago, said before she took that position, the librarian approached Carman about restarting the Friends of the Library. The city was having trouble funding its library, she said, so the Friends started a levy “so that we could become our own special district.”
The Friends have an annual book sale, the biggest sale in town, usually making about $1,500. One year, the sale brought in $3,000.
Carman was born in Central City, Nebraska, and his family moved to Clatskanie when he was 3 years old. Naturally left-handed, he was forced in school to learn to write and draw with his right hand, he said.
“I can still draw with both hands,” he added.
He dropped out of Warner Pacific College (now University) during the Vietnam War to join the Air Force and was stationed in Costa Rica and Panama before being sent to Vietnam. While in Central America, he said, he was the lead person in a weather service project.
Arriving in Vietnam by parachute, Carman and a few fellow airmen got caught in a tree.
“We got out,” he said, “except for one buddy of mine who was shot to death through the head,” he said.
After the war, Carman worked in the Wauna Mill for 30 years.
Carman, whose wife, Nilce Maria Carman, is no longer living, has four daughters and 14 grandchildren.
He said he did not like 13 as a number of grandchildren, so one of his daughters gave him a 14th.
Carman plans to continue as president of the Friends of the Clatskanie Public Library “as long as they need me.”
Asked what he plans to do next, he said, “It is my desire to continue serving my community as their needs appear and as long as I’m able.”
