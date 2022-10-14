Displaying the awards are, from left, Columbia County Commissioner Casey Garrett, Grumpy’s Towing employee Jay White, OSP Trooper Chris Cowen, Trooper Grace Davey, Sheriff Brian Pixley, Columbia County Commissioner Margaret Magruder, OSP Sgt. Chad Drew, OSP Superintendent Terri Davie, Columbia County Commissioner Henry Heimuller.
Five law officers in Columbia County were honored Oct. 12 at a Columbia County Board of Commissioners meeting for their involvement in a March 31 incident at a Scappoose towing company.
Receiving plaques were Sheriff Brian Pixley and Oregon State Police (OSP) Sgt. Chad Drew with the Medal of Valor; and OSP Troopers Chris Cowen and Grace Davey with the Medal of Meritorious Service. Jay White, an employee of Grumpy’s Towing received the Distinguished Citizen Award.
Pixley, after receiving his award from the commissioners, presented the other four plaques.
The March 31 incident involved a disturbance at Grumpy’s Towing. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Michael Stockton, fired several shots at Pixley and Drew, and both returned fire without being injured themselves, according to investigators. Stockton suffered fatal wounds during the incident.
Other law officers arrived at the scene. Officers administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation and rescue breathing to Stockton until medical personnel took over, until Stockton died. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigated the shootings and returned its findings to the Columbia County district attorney.
In late August, Columbia County District Attorney Jeff Auxier ruled that the shooting was justified. Following the investigation, The Chief conducted an exclusive interview with Pixley about the deadly event. He told The Chief that it was the first time in his 20 years of law enforcement that he had shot a person.
Here is a portion of Pixley’s description of the shooting as it happened.
“I immediately drew my firearm and called ‘Shots fired!’ over the radio. I followed the suspect outside. Once outside, I turned to my right and saw the suspect standing about 10 feet away from me with two guns pointed at me. He started shooting and my body camera fell to the ground. I ordered him to drop his gun, but he didn’t, so I fired my gun. He turned to run away but continued firing at me, so I continued to fire back, striking him.
The suspect fell to the ground on the opposite side of a car in the lot but continued firing at me. I radioed to dispatch that the suspect was down but still shooting. While on the ground, he continued firing. I moved to get into a better position to engage him but couldn’t locate a direct line of fire and realized that any further shots from me would be fired towards the highway, so I chose not to shoot. Instead, I continued to yell “Drop the gun!” and “Put your hands up!”
Over two minutes later, OSP troopers arrived. The suspect continued to fire so one of the troopers raised his rifle and fired several shots at the suspect. At that point, the suspect dropped his guns. The troopers and I approached the suspect to take him into custody and render aid.”
Read the full interview with this story at thechiefnews.com. In remarks following the award presentation at the county commissioners meeting Oct. 12, Pixley told The Chief:
“Today I was honored to recognize these heroes in our community with special awards for their bravery,” Pixley said. “They ran towards danger when the bullets were flying and put their lives on the line to protect the citizens of Columbia County. I am honored to be able to call them my friends and to work alongside such amazing people.”
Drew also commented to The Chief following the ceremony.
“I would like to extend a thank-you for all the support from the community, my family and friends,” Drew said. “I know that my Columbia County law enforcement partners would have done the same had our situations been reversed.”
