The Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) Jazz Band and Concert Choir students have returned from the Heritage Music Festival in Anaheim, California.
The event, April 21 through 23, was the first big trip outside Oregon for the two groups, allowing the students to showcase their prodigious talent. The band and choir were originally scheduled to perform in Vancouver, Canada in 2020, but that trip was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. This left 50 disappointed students, but no worries.
“But all the music groups kept playing and singing,” CMHS Music Teacher Jaime Erwin said. “They learned their music over Zoom and continued to practice. They worked very hard to perfect their songs. They held practices and concerts outdoors. They wore masks to ensure everyone’s safety.”
“It was a long time coming,” Erwin said. “Because they were freshmen when our original trip was cancelled. So, this trip was significant. It was really the first time on a plane for most of them, the first time at Disneyland and the first time in California. It was significant for all of them.”
Erwin added that the overall experience in school band and choir gives the students life-long learning skills.
“I keep telling them, that the music world is a small world,” she said. “They can make life-long friends, life-long connections, as well as learn live-long skills. Playing an instrument and vocalizing is not easy. It takes practice, dedication and self-discipline.”
Fast forward three years. With the threat of COVID safely behind them, the CMHS Concert Choir and Jazz Band traveled to Anaheim, ready to perform. Both groups came back from Anaheim with awards for their performances. Both groups placed in the Silver Categories, meaning they scored above 80 out of 100.
Senior Choir member Sommer Burnard received the “Maestro Award” for her solo in Homeward Bound. Twelve students were recognized for their outstanding accomplishments, out of 1,000 total.
Erwin said one of the highlights of the trip was the students and chaperones getting to spend most of Saturday in Disneyland.
The Clatskanie Community Choir was scheduled to hold their second concert at 7 p.m. April 28, in the Donavon Wooley Performing Arts Center at CMHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.