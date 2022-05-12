The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has rated the city of Clatskanie’s water system as an Outstanding Performer.
In a letter to the city, the OHA said its Drinking Water Services has established criteria for determining whether a system has demonstrated outstanding performance.
“Congratulations! Your water system met the criteria and has been designated an Outstanding Performer,” OHA Regional Engineer for Drinking Water Services Pete Farrelly stated in the OHA letter.
This is the first time the Clatskanie Water System has received such a rating, according to Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman.
All water systems in the state are required to undergo a Water System Survey every three years. In October of 2021, the OHA conducted the agency’s periodic survey in Clatskanie.
Hinkelman said the OHA notified the city of the Outstanding Performance Award in late April and the result of the award will allow the city to have a system survey every five years instead of every three years.
“During the survey, the Clatskanie water treatment plant and the distribution system are evaluated on several factors, including imitation of contaminants, no treatment violations, no monitoring and reporting violations, no significant deficiencies or rule violations during the current survey period and no water-borne diseases or outbreaks attributed to the water system,” he said. “Other factors reviewed include excellent record keeping and excellent standard operating procedures.”
“The City is very proud of our water treatment plant operator Dan Smith and the public works crew,” Mayor Bob Brajcich said.
Hinkelman expressed his thanks to Smith for the hours of work Smith has put into the water plant to give the city the rating and to the public works crew, who Hinkelman said contributed to maintaining the water system distribution, which was key to the OHA evaluation.
“Foreman Calvin Shulda and the utility workers Colin Phillipps and Jake Schillios have been instrumental in maintaining the distribution part and helping Dan get the work done at the plant to achieve its new rating,” Hinkelman said.
“The public works crew is the best there is and they work extremely well as a group getting the work done that is needed,” Clatskanie Public Works Director Harpiar Gandhi said.
In his letter to the city about the award, Farrelly recommended that Clatskanie consider updating the city’s 2006 master plan before 2026 and consider adding a demand flowmeter after the second clearwell to better calculate the disinfection process.
“In the meantime, a note should be added to the operations and maintenance manual, or the emergency response plan regarding precisely how to inactivate and treat the filtered water in the event that the demand flowrates exceed production flowrates,” Farrelly said.
Clatskanie is moving ahead with plans to build a multimillion-dollar new wastewater treatment plant to replacing the city’s aging sewer plant.
The plant is reaching the end of its service life and the city is currently in the process of contracting for the engineering and design of a new plant to be built at the exiting plant location at 100 NW 4th Street in Clatskanie. Until the new plant is built, Hinkelman said the city continues to make repairs and perform maintenance on the plant to keep it running.
